Pageau's (lower body) status for Game 1 versus Carolina on Saturday is questionable, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Pageau was injured in the first period Wednesday and did not return. He finished the season with 33 points in 82 games. Should Pageau be unable to go, look for Simon Holmstrom to enter the lineup on the fourth line.
