Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Questionable for Tuesday
Pageau may not be able to play Tuesday versus the Rangers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Pageau is on his way to New York but general manager Lou Lamoriello stated that work visas still need to be acquired before he can play. If those visas aren't ready before game time Tuesday than Pageau would likely make his debut with the Islanders on Thursday in St. Louis. It's also unknown at this time which line Pageau will center and who his linemates will be. Coach Barry Trotz is likely to mix and match several lines until he finds the right chemistry.
More News
-
Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Locked in for six years•
-
Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Acquired via trade•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: All over ice in win•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Two points overtime victory•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Hits 20-goal mark for first time•
-
Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Back in action Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.