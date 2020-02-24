Pageau may not be able to play Tuesday versus the Rangers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Pageau is on his way to New York but general manager Lou Lamoriello stated that work visas still need to be acquired before he can play. If those visas aren't ready before game time Tuesday than Pageau would likely make his debut with the Islanders on Thursday in St. Louis. It's also unknown at this time which line Pageau will center and who his linemates will be. Coach Barry Trotz is likely to mix and match several lines until he finds the right chemistry.