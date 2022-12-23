Pageau played in his 600th NHL game on Thursday versus the New York Rangers.

The game Thursday was also the 165th for Pageau in a New York Islanders uniform. Pageau is having an underwhelming season with only seven goals, 11 assists, and a rating of minus-5 in 33 games. Pageau parlayed what is looking like a career season in 2019-20, when he had 26 goals, into a six-year $30 million contract with the Islanders. A contract that right at this moment, two-plus years in, the Islanders might be regretting.