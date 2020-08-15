Pageau had two assists and four hits in Friday's 5-2 win over the Capitals in Game 2.

Pageau assisted on a pair of third-period markers from Cal Clutterbuck and Anders Lee. Through six playoff games, Pageau has provided a mix of offense and physicality with five points, 16 hits and a plus-5 rating. After Friday's performance, Pageau has 21 points in 41 career postseason games. DFS managers could do worse when filling out the depth portion of their rosters.