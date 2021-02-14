Pageau netted two goals Saturday in a 4-2 win over the Bruins on Saturday.

Pageau scooped up a Ryan Pulock rebound in the first and fired it home, and then took as sweet pass from Leo Komarov to break in and score while shorthanded. Pageau now has three goals in his last two games after going eight without a snipe. He plays an integral role on the Isles' third line and seems to fit Barry Trotz's defensive scheme well. But like most Islanders, Pageau's commitment to the shutdown side of the game lowers his production for fantasy purposes.