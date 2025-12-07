Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Remains day-to-day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pageau (upper body) won't play against Florida on Sunday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.
Pageau is still day-to-day and will miss his eighth straight game. He has collected six goals, 12 points, 22 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and 33 hits across 22 appearances this season. Once healthy, Pageau will probably return to a third-line role.
