Pageau (upper body) is still considered day-to-day and won't be in action versus Pittsburgh on Thursday.
Pageau will miss his 11th consecutive game due to his upper-body issue but is making strides in his recovery. Prior to getting hurt, the 30-year-old center was stuck in a 17-game goal drought, though he did garner six helpers over that stretch.
