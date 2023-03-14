Pageau (upper body) was activated from injured reserve ahead of Tuesday's game against Los Angeles, according to the NHL media site.

Pageau was listed as a game-time decision following Tuesday's morning skate, per Andrew Gross of Newsday, but it's expected that he will return to the lineup against the Kings following a 12-game absence. Pageau has registered 10 goals, 29 points, 97 shots on net and 142 hits in 56 contests this campaign.