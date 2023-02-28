Pageau (upper body) started skating again Tuesday and is now in the day-to-day range for a return, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Pageau won't play Tuesday versus the Wild, but he could be an option for Saturday versus the Red Wings. The 30-year-old will miss his eighth straight game Tuesday.
