Pageau had two shots and three hits in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Pageau was back in the lineup, centering the third line, after missing two games due to a lower-body injury. The 32-year-old forward also returned to the second power-play unit, and rang a post early in the second period with New York up a skater. Pageau, who has gone seven games without a goal, has five tallies, five assists, 43 shots, 51 hits, 17 blocks, two PIM and a minus-2 rating over 24 appearances.