Pageau scored a goal on two shots and had three hits in Monday's 4-0 win over Philadelphia in Game 1.

Pageau was left all alone in front of the net early in the third period, and he converted a Leo Komarov centering feed to give the Islanders a 2-0 lead. After scoring a career-high 26 goals during the regular season, the trade deadline acquisition from Ottawa has added five more tallies in 10 postseason games.