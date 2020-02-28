Pageau scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to St. Louis.

Pageau, a trade deadline pickup from Ottawa, has now scored in each of his first two games with New York. His power-play goal Thursday opened the scoring 8:20 into the game and was his 26th tally of the season, extending his career high. Pageau, who signed a long-term extension with the Islanders immediately following the trade, needs one more point to match his career high of 43 set in 2015-16.