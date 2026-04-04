Pageau scored a goal in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Flyers.

Pageau ended an 11-game goal drought with the tally. He was limited to two assists and 11 shots on net in that span. The 33-year-old isn't a steady source of offense, but he can go on hot streaks to provide depth scoring for the Islanders. He's at 16 goals, 33 points, 75 shots on net, 106 hits, 49 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 69 outings this season.