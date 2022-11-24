Pageau scored a pair of goals in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.
Pageau opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal early in the second period. He'd record a power-play tally just two minutes later after an attempted pass deflected off an Edmonton defenseman and into the net. Pageau now has five goals and eight assists through 21 games this season.
