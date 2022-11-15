Pageau scored a goal in the Islanders' 4-2 win against Ottawa on Monday.

Pageau has two goals and nine points in 17 games this season. He logged 20:01 of ice time Monday and is averaging around 18:00 this season, but he's not a major offensive contributor and you shouldn't count on his scoring pace getting any better as the campaign progresses. He does record plenty of hits though with 48 already in 2022-23.