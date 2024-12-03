Pageau (lower body) is projected to be in the lineup Tuesday versus the Canadiens, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Pageau was considered a game-time decision, but he took line rushes both at morning skate and in pregame warmups in a third-line role. He'll return after a two-game absence, though he'll be back on the third line with Simon Holmstrom settling in on the top line.
