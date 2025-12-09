Pageau (upper body) will be in the lineup at home Tuesday versus the Golden Knights, according to Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Pageau will suit up for the first time since Nov. 22, as he missed the last eight games due to his upper-body injury. The right-shot forward took line rushes with Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee during Tuesday's morning skate, so Pageau may not be eased into action after some time off. Maxim Tsyplakov might be a healthy scratch due to Pageau's return.