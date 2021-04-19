Pageau registered an assist, three shots on goal, five hits and a pair of blocked shots in Sunday's 1-0 overtime win over the Flyers.

Pageau set up Nick Leddy's tally 2:23 into the extra session that gave the Islanders a tight win. The 28-year-old Pageau has gone cold on offense with just two points through nine outings in April. For the season, the center has 25 points, 67 shots, 95 hits, 46 blocks and a plus-6 rating through 44 appearances.