Pageau provided an assist, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.
Pageau reached the 20-assist mark when he set up Zach Parise's third-period tally. With a goal and an assist in two games since returning from an upper-body injury, Pageau is right back in good form after slumping prior to his absence. He has 31 points, 100 shots on net, 144 hits, 52 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 58 contests.
