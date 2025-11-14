Pageau scored a shorthanded goal which was the game-winner in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Pageau won a faceoff into space along the boards and then got loose on the rush. He went 1-on-1 against forward Mitch Marner, the Golden Knights' last man back, and found a shooting lane to fire the winning goal past Akira Schmid. That's a Pageau performance in a nutshell -- good defensive play and effort with a dash of timely offense. He's earned four goals and three helpers over his last seven outings, and he's up to six goals, including two game-winners, and 12 points through 17 outings this year. The center has added 19 shots on net, 27 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating while primarily playing on the third line. None of Pageau's points have come on the power play, but he's earned four of them while shorthanded.