Pageau (upper body) has yet to resume skating, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Pageau will miss a fifth straight contest Wednesday against the Jets, and at this point there's no telling when he might be ready to return. Otto Koivula, who was promoted from the minors Wednesday, could get an extended look in the lineup while Pageau remains sidelined.
More News
-
Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Not playing Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Picks up two assists Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Goalless streak at 13 games•
-
Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Collects assist Monday•
-
Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Supplies helper Friday•