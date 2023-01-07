Pageau notched an assist, four hits and three blocked shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Flames.

Pageau set up Zach Parise's goal in the first period. In the second, Pageau had a chance on a shorthanded rush, but Jacob Markstrom made the save. With three goals and three assists over his last seven contests, Pageau's offense is in good form. The 30-year-old center has 24 points (eight on the power play), 74 shots on net, 115 hits, 37 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 41 outings overall. He's on pace to top his career high of 43 points from 2015-16.