Pageau earned two assists in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Bruins.

The helpers are nice and all, but Pageau still only has 24 points through 60 games as a middle-six contributor with a role on the secondary man-advantage unit. It doesn't help that in this campaign, he's averaging only 1.22 shots per game compared to a 1.76 rate between eight years with the Senators and five years running for the Isles. Pageau does have a goal and five assists shorthanded in 2023-24, but it comes at the expense of a single power-play point. All told, Pageau is best viewed as an option in deep leagues.