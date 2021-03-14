Pageau (undisclosed) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Devils, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Pageau played a physical in Saturday's win over the Devils, dishing out six hits across 18:56 of ice time. It's unclear why he's not available Sunday. Pageau's next chance to play is Tuesday's road clash versus the Capitals.
