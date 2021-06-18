Pageau (undisclosed) had three shots and three hits in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Lighting in Game 3.

The veteran center was right back in the lineup after missing most of the third period in Game 2. It's not clear what the injury is, but Pageau has now gone three straight games without a point for the first time in the playoffs and hasn't scored a goal since Game 4 of the conference quarterfinals. Despite the drought, Pageau has put up 13 points in 15 games overall during the postseason.