Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Tallies in overtime win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pageau scored a goal and added six hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.
Pageau has three goals and three assists over seven games since the Olympic break. The 33-year-old center continues to make an impact in a middle-six role, though he Islanders' addition of Brayden Schenn at the trade deadline suggests Pageau will get more defensive usage. For the season, Pageau has 15 goals, 30 points, 89 hits, 45 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 57 appearances.
More News
-
Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Inks three-year extension•
-
Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Registers pair of assists•
-
Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: One of each in win•
-
Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Tallies game-winner in overtime•
-
Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Lights lamp Saturday•
-
Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Earns one of each Wednesday•