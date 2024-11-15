Pageau scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Pageau is up to four goals and two assists over seven contests in November. The 32-year-old tied the game at 1-1 with his tally Thursday. He's earned nine points (two on the power play) with 33 shots on net, 37 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 17 outings this season, though Pageau continue to find success in a top-line role while covering for Mathew Barzal (upper body).