Pageau scored a goal and added two assists in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins.

Pageau has been on a real tear lately. He's riding a three-game, six-point streak that includes four assists. And he has two goals in his last three games after going nine without. Pageau is the team's top face-off man and a diligent third-line force. He struggled to fit in on the island last season after arriving from Ottawa, but this year, he's back to producing at the solid level he did in Canada's capital. Pageau has 11 goals and 23 points in 33 games.