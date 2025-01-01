Share Video

Pageau scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Toronto.

Pageau wired a one-timer from below the left hash marks that Joseph Woll couldn't nab. He has three goals and 12 shots in his last five games. Pageau's on pace for a 40-point season, but he doesn't get a lot of power-play time, so his fantasy value is restricted to spot starts in daily formats.

