Pageau notched three assists in Thursday's 5-4 win over Chicago.
It's the second three-point performance in the last four games for Pageau, but those are his only points so far in December. The veteran forward is still skating in a top-six role, but he's had trouble making a consistent impact with six goals and 16 points in 29 contests on the season.
