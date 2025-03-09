Pageau scored a goal, dished two assists, went plus-2 and blocked three shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

With Brock Nelson traded away to the Avalanche, Pageau got the first chance to fill his vacated spot as the second-line center. The initial returns were positive, though the quality of the opponent is a factor. Pageau scored in the first period and helped out on goals by Anders Lee and Adam Boqvist (on the power play) in the third. With six points over his last five games, Pageau is ready for more ice time, though he'll still be an important defensive center first and foremost. He's at 12 goals, 21 assists, four power-play points, 99 shots on net, 123 hits, 40 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over 59 appearances this season.