Pageau scored two goals, one the shorthanded game-winner, in Monday's 4-0 victory over the Flyers.

The veteran center opened the scoring late in the first period, as an aggressive forecheck by Casey Cizikas and a defensive zone breakdown by Philadelphia left Pageau wide open in front of Samuel Ersson. It was Pageau's third shortie and third GWG of the season as well as his first multi-goal performance, and through 44 games he's produced 10 goals and 21 points with 59 hits, 44 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating.