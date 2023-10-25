Pageau posted two assists and one shot in the Islanders' 7-4 loss to the Avalanche on Tuesday.
Pageau picked up helpers on goals by Simon Holmstrom and Cal Clutterbuck. This performance marked the first points for Pageau this season as he looks to get on track offensively. He should continue to play on the third line and second power-play unit.
