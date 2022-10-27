Pageau dished out two assists in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Rangers. He didn't record a shot on goal but supplemented his stat line with two blocked shots, two PIM, seven hits and a plus-2 rating.

Pageau threw his body around in this physical rivalry game but also contributed offensively by assisting on both of Kyle Palmieri's goals. The aging third line of Pageau, Palmieri and Zach Parise came in with one combined goal through six games, so those rostering Pageau in fantasy are likely doing so for his physicality rather than his offense.