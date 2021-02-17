Pageau scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Sabres.

His tally midway through the first period extended his goal and point streaks to four games, and Pageau then chipped in a helper on Anders Lee's empty-netter. Pageau is up to six goals and 10 points through 15 contests on the season, and he's providing the Isles with some crucial secondary scoring behind the Mathew Barzal line.