Pageau scored a power-play goal on five shots, dished an assist and added five hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins in Game 2.
Pageau played a large role in the Islanders' gaining momentum during the second period of Monday's contest. The 28-year-old center has racked up nine points, 20 shots on goal, 35 hits and a plus-6 rating through eight playoff contests. Just two of his nine points have come with the man advantage, but his usage on the top power-play unit should keep him involved on offense.
