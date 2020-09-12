Pageau scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Friday's 5-3 win over the Lightning in Game 3.

Pageau's assist was on an Adam Pelech goal in the second period. The 27-year-old Pageau added 10 PIM, four shots on goal, four hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in a well-rounded performance from a fantasy perspective. He has 11 points, a plus-12 rating, 42 shots, 69 hits and 21 PIM in 19 games.