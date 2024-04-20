Pageau (lower body) won't play in Game 1 against Carolina on Saturday, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Pageau will miss at least one contest after getting hurt in the Islanders' regular-season finale against Pittsburgh on Wednesday. He notched 11 goals and 33 points in 82 games during the 2023-24 campaign. Pageau will be replaced by Simon Holmstrom in Saturday's lineup.