Pageau had surgery on his hand Monday but is expected to be fully fit for the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

News of Pageau's injury shouldn't come as a huge surprise when you consider he went completely absent from the scoresheet in seven games against the Lightning despite having notched 13 points in the prior 12 postseason contests. The center should continue to serve as a mainstay in the third line and should be capable of challenging for the 30-point threshold in addition to logging minutes with the man advantage.