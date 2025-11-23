Pageau suffered an upper-body injury and is week-to-week, the Islanders announced Sunday.

The news is relatively unexpected considering the fact that Pageau played a full workload Saturday. The 33-year-old has been playing well this season, registering 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 22 games this year. Injuries haven't been a major issue for Pageau lately; he's played at least 70 games in each of the last five seasons.