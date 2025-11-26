Pageau (upper body) is expected to be sidelined for another 2-3 weeks but should return before Christmas, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports Wednesday.

Pageau was stuck in a five-game pointless streak prior to suffering his upper-body injury and will now have to wait several weeks before he can try to break out of his slump. Through 22 outings this year, the veteran center has tallied six goals and six assists, setting him up to reach the 30-point mark for the fifth consecutive year, despite his 2-3 week absence. Considering his recovery timeline, Pageau is a strong candidate to end up on injured reserve in the coming days.