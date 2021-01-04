Pageau will be the third-line center entering the 2021 season, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

The Islanders paid a high price for his services at the trade deadline last season and then signed him to a hefty contract extension that will keep him on Long Island for the next six seasons. Pageau is a jack of all trades kind of player who can do whatever is asked of him. Playing on the third-line could hinder his numbers somewhat, especially when at this point in time it is unknown who will be flanking him. Pageau could get a bump in value should Matthew Barzal not sign in time for the season opener on January 14, but that would be short-lived or Islander fans better hope it will be, as Barzal is not expected to hold out for a long period of time.