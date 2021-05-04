Pageau (undisclosed) is good to go for Tuesday's game against Buffalo, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Pageau only missed a single game with the undisclosed injury, so it evidently wasn't that serious. He'll look to build upon the 28 points in 50 games he's amassed this season.
