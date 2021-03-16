Pageau will play for the Islanders when they take on the Capitals on Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Pageau was forced to miss the game Sunday due to being placed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list. There was no word about why he was placed on the list or why he came off so quickly, but coach Barry Trotz stated that Pageau will play Tuesday. Pageau is having a solid season for the Islanders with nine goals, 17 points, and a plus-6 rating in 28 games. Those numbers are even more impressive when you consider the rotating wings he has played with all season long. Although Oliver Wahlstrom has become a mainstay with Pageau over the past few weeks, the opposite wing has become a hodgepodge of Leo Komarov, Michael Dal Colle, and Kieffer Bellows. Pageau is earning the picks the Islanders traded for him and the six-year $30 million contract he signed with the club.