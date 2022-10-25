Pageau has yet to score a goal and only has two assists in six games this season.

Arguably the strongest position group for the Islanders is center. They have Mathew Barzal, Brock Nelson, Casey Cizikas, and Pageau as their centers, yet none of this quartet has wrinkled the twine this season. New head coach Lane Lambert has already changed his lines multiple times and benched multiple players to try to shake the team out of their early-season scoring troubles.