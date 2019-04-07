Islanders' Jeremy Smith: Demoted to minors
Smith was reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on Saturday.
Smith signed a two-way contract with the Islanders on Feb. 24. The Michigan native seemingly won't be joining the team for their postseason run, as he hasn't logged any NHL ice time since the 2016-17 campaign. Smith has two points through 42 games in the minors this season.
More News
-
Islanders' Jeremy Smith: Inks deal for rest of year•
-
Hurricanes' Jeremy Smith: Placed on waivers•
-
Hurricanes' Jeremy Smith: Making preseason start•
-
Hurricanes' Jeremy Smith: Flees Avalanche, headed east•
-
Avalanche's Jeremy Smith: Much busier in shootout loss•
-
Avalanche's Jeremy Smith: Gets the nod Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...