Islanders' Jeremy Smith: Inks deal for rest of year
Smith signed a two-way contract with the Islanders for the remainder of the 2018-19 season.
Smith was drafted in the second round by the Predators in the 2007 NHL Draft, but he first tasted NHL action in the 2016-17 season with the Avalanche, making 10 appearances and posting an .888 save percentage. Instead, he's been a minor-league guy for the last 10 seasons. During this campaign, he's posted a .900 save percentage and 16-9-1 record with AHL Bridgeport. The new contract allows the Islanders to recall Smith at any point, providing them depth in case either Robin Lehner or Thomas Greiss get hurt.
