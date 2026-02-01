Nurmi scored three goals and added an assist in OHL London's 6-1 win over Erie on Saturday.

Nurmi is now at eight goals and seven assists, along with a plus-8 rating, over 12 appearances for the Knights. The Finnish winger has quickly gotten his game on track in the OHL after struggling to the tune of two points in 12 games for ECHL Worcester. The 20-year-old will likely be expected to make the jump to the AHL in 2026-27.