Nurmi is expected to spend the 2025-26 campaign with AHL Bridgeport, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports Friday.

Nurmi made the jump to North America this last season, suiting up in 58 regular-season games for OHL London in which he notched nine goals and 22 helpers before adding another eight points in 17 postseason tilts. Selected by the Isles in the fourth round of the 2023 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old Finn looks poised to go pro this upcoming year and could potentially make his NHL debut if he impresses with the Sound Tigers.