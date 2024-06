Nurmi signed an entry-level contract with the Islanders on Monday, per PuckPedia.

Nurmi played with KooKoo in Finland's Liiga last season, earning two assists over 19 contests. He also had five points over 10 contests in international play and eight points in six games with KooKoo's under-20 team. Selected 113th overall in 2023, Nurmi's game likely still needs some refinement, whether that's in his native Finland or in the AHL.